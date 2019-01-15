‘Spider-Man: Homecoming 2’: We Wish This Mysterio Fan Art Was Real

Earlier this week, we got the first hint of what villain we might get in the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming — and now we have one interpretation of what that could look like.

A piece of fan-art has recently been making the rounds on Reddit, which provides a somewhat-modernized (and oddly, reminiscent of Image Comics’ Spawn) take on the infamous Marvel villain Mysterio. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly in talks to play the character in Homecoming 2, the fanart has gotten plenty of new attention. And while some would like to see this sort of updated take on Mysterio’s aesthetic on the big screen, a pretty strong argument can totally be made for the dome-shaped helmet he wears in the comics.

At the moment, it’s unknown exactly how the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will end up coming together, much less the role Mysterio will play in it. The film is expected to see Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) traveling around the world, and possibly running into new characters in the process.

“We start filming early July,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

But of course, the whole nature of Homecoming 2 is currently a giant mystery, considering how Peter’s storyline was resolved at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. With Homecoming 2 being released just months after Avengers 4, those involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already discussing how both films will play into each other.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Would you be interested in seeing this version of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will land into theaters on July 5, 2019.