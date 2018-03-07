Marisa Tomei Had an Accidental ‘Spider-Man’ Reunion With Tom Holland at the Oscars

Last weekend’s Academy Awards had a lot for comic book fans to offer – including a pretty adorable Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion.

Marisa Tomei, who played Aunt May in both Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, recently shared a photo of herself alongside her onscreen nephew, Tom Holland. You can check it out below.

Accidental @spidermanmovie reunion! 🌹🌹 A post shared by Marisa Tomei (@marisatomei) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:39pm PST

In a way, the photo is really a three-part reunion, as Homecoming co-star Zendaya can be seen in the background. But either way, it’s a pretty adorable reunion, especially since Tomei won’t be reprising her role in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Even then, it’s safe to assume that she will appear in the Homecoming sequel, considering how much unfinished business she and Peter currently have. For one thing, May learned Peter’s secret in the film’s memorable closing moments, meaning their relationship can be expected to take a turn in the next film. And beyond that, Tomei’s arc as Aunt May was partially left on the cutting room floor, something that she was slightly disappointed by.

“There was something going on in the neighborhood, and there was a little girl in distress, and I saved her.” Tomei revealed during an interview last year. “And Peter saw me save her, so you kind of saw that he got part of his ethics from her.”

“Then I come home, and I don’t even tell him that that’s what happened, and, of course, there’s all this stuff that he’s not telling me.” Tomei added. “So he’s like, ‘How was your day?’ And I’m like, ‘It was fine,’ but really I was shaking inside because of this whole crisis that had happened in the city. I’m kind of fibbing to him, and he’s fibbing to me, and we’re living in this house together, and it was a very interesting setup. I was quite disappointed that wasn’t in there.”

Are you excited to see Tomei and Holland share the screen again? Sound off in the comments below.