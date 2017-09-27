‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Bloopers Reveal New Captain America PSA

There was lots to love about Spider-Man: Homecoming, but Captain America’s cameos rank high on that list. The Avenger popped into the film a few times when Peter Parker’s school aired PSAs of the hero. And, now, fans can get a look at one clip that was too ridiculous for theaters.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was released on Digital HD this week, and it came loaded with bloopers and deleted scenes. The gag reel saw Tom Holland make some pointed flubs, but it also features a hilarious snippet of Chris Evans cracking up over a very strange PSA.

As you can see above at the 0:44 mark, Evans is shown wearing Captain America’s suit a la The Avengers. With a green screen behind him, the actor can be heard delivering the following absurd lines:

“Hi, I’m Captain America. Whether you’re a student or a soldier, there’s one thing that will always give you an edge. A hot lunch.”

Evans is seen breaking into laughter before he can finish the shot, and fans can understand why. Even Steve Rogers himself would have burst out laughing at the PSA, and fans still want to know how the First Avenger got roped into filming those pieces.

If you want to see more Captain America PSAs, then you are in for a treat. Previously, director Jon Watts told Collider that the film’s Blu-ray would come with several more of Captain America’s reels which did not make the movie.

“I just wrote pages of them ’cause I had Chris Evans for however amount of time, so I just feed him [lines],” Watts explained.

“We put it together like it was the actual DVD that they show at the school, so it just is clicking from one to another to another.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is out now on Digital HD and debuts on Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.