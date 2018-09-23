‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Fan Theory Explains Captain America PSAs Even Though He Was An International Criminal

When Spider-Man swung into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, he had to go toe to toe with the Star-Spangled Super Soldier and ultimately came up short.

But Steve Rogers made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming in the form of a fitness video, while also appearing in a clip deterring students from getting detention. Some fans have wondered why Captain America fitness videos would be use in an American school given his fugitive status.

One fan came up with a satisfying theory that goes all the way back to the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, pointing out how connected the MCU truly is.

This is one of those things that was likely glossed over by fans, but it goes to show how much care is put into the references in every Marvel Studios movie. Unless we’re talking about timelines, but come on, that’s a different story.

This could be a coincidence, but given the identity of Peter Parker’s principal in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it fits too well. Sure, they might not have decided on this exact reason for Chris Evans’ cameo. Maybe they just wanted to get their money’s worth before his contract ran out and the actor quit being Captain America.

Either way, it’s a great piece of head canon, and we hope Marvel Studios recognizes it moving forward. It’s not exactly necessary, but it does make the MCU feel that much more connected.