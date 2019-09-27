Watch Spider-Man Fan Ask His Girlfriend to Homecoming in Costume

Many regard Spider-Man: Homecoming to be one of the web-slinger’s best movies yet, and it looks like one Marvel fan is taking that to a whole new level. Earlier this week, Reddit user nolo2gogo shared a short video, in which he wears a full Spider-Man costume while asking his girlfriend to the Homecoming dance at school. (Don’t worry, she said yes.)

While it’s only been a few years since Tom Holland first played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, he’s established quite a legacy with the character, playing him in more movies than any other actor before him.

“Feels pretty good, man. Feels pretty good,” Holland told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play a character that you love so much, time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of do you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down, because it’s really fun. Yes, so it’s been a real privilege and been so much fun, maybe even more fun this time round than the last one, and it’s been great.”

At the moment, Holland’s onscreen future as Peter Parker is in a bit of a state of flux, after Sony and Marvel Studios ended their partnership on Spider-Man movie. Holland has since confirmed that he will continue to play the character under upcoming films made by Sony.

“I’m not shy about expressing how incredible the last five years have been with Marvel,” Holland said in an interview earlier this month. “I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.’”

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra said in a recent public appearance. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand, we have some pretty terrific people of our own. [Feige] didn’t do all the work.”

