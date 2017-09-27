‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Deleted Scene Houses A ‘Winter Soldier’ Easter Egg

Update: Marvel has taken down the deleted scene in question, but you can read a brief description of it below!

If you’ve been waiting to see Spider-Man from your own home, then you are in luck. The digital HD release of the film is out now, and the package comes complete with plenty of deleted scenes. And, now, fans have learned Spider-Man: Homecoming cut on massive easter egg from the film.

As you can see above, the Spider-Man: Homecoming scene takes place when Peter is on his way to his decathlon finals. Peter is shown talking with Happy Hogan on the phone before the pair part ways, and Ned is a bit too curious as to who Peter was chatting with.

“Was that Thor?” Ned asks.

“No, I don’t think Thor uses a phone,” Peter answers. The pair quiet for a moment before something outside of their bus window grabs their attention. The scene, which doesn’t feature full CGI rendering, cuts to a model of the Triskelion.

When Peter asks what is going on, Michelle approaches the two before leaning in to whisper.

“Damage Control,” she says. “They’re still cleaning up from when Captain America took down those sky craft carriers for no reason.”

“I’m pretty sure Cap was just trying to save us from tyranny,” Ned answers.

“Yeah, that’s what they want you to think,” Michelle responds before walking back to her seat.

Of course, fans of the MCU will get the Triskelion reference. The building housed SHIELD and its operations until Captain America: The Winter Soldier was released. The sequel saw SHIELD bare its Hydra infiltration to the world, and Captain America concocted a plan to get rid of both organizations. When Hydra tried to launch Project Insight and wipe out undesirables all over the world, Captain America showed up to sabotage those plans.

