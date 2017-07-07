Laura Harrier Sorts ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Characters Into Hogwarts Houses

Spider-Man: Homecoming's characters might attend a special STEM school, but one cast member is imagining their lives at Hogwarts.

During a recent Tumblr Q&A, Laura Harrier was asked to "sort" the film's main teenage characters into Hogwarts houses. Harrier delivered, in a post you can check out here.

Harrier placed her own character, Liz Allen, within the house of Ravenclaw, "because [those students] are the smart ones." She sorted Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) into Hufflepuff, "because he's so nice", while Spider-Man himself, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), was sorted into Gryffindor. She sorted Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) into Slytherin, and then argued that Michelle (Zendaya) "wouldn't want to conform to one house."

For those who've seen Homecoming, Harrier's sorting is pretty solid, considering the various characterizations of Peter and his friends. Some fans are sure to debate which house the Hogwarts sorting hat would place Michelle (Zendaya) in, considering her penchant for going against the norm.

Peter and his friends might not return to the big screen for a while, but Homecoming's young cast members are still making an impact. They recently unveiled their Stomp Out Bullying campaign, with a PSA you can check out here.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on Digital HD. The Marvel Studios movie will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on October 17.