Official ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Suit Auctioned Off To Benefit Toys For Tots

Turns out Spider-Man wasn’t just a hero on the big screen this year, and his latest effort helped out some amazing kids.

Tom Holland made his solo debut as the wall-crawler this year in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the suit he wore in the film went to benefit a great cause. That cause is the Marine Toys for Tots program, which brings thousands of toys to kids throughout the holiday season. The costume itself was auctioned off for a winning bid of $41,000, and $37,000 of that goes directly to Toys for Tots.

The suit was auctioned off by ScreenBid.com, who got the suit from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. 90% of the winnings went to Toys for Tots, but Spider-Man: Homecoming DVDs were also donated. As you can see in the gallery Spider-Man happened to be there in person, delivering the impressive check to a U.S. Marine unit in Pasadena, Los Angeles on Monday, December 18.

Spider-Man also took some time to meet the Marine’s in attendance as well as their children, one of which was wearing a Spider-Girl costume. After taking some photos Spidey decided to help Santa (also in attendance) check out the presents under the Christmas tree, where they proceeded to wrap a multitude of gifts.

As Spider-Man quickly found out, web shooters and wrapping paper do not mix.

You can view more photos of the event in the gallery.

As for Spider-Man: Homecoming, the film did quite well for Sony and Marvel Studios, and successfully relaunched the Spider-Man franchise. Homecoming 2 isn’t slated to happen for awhile, but Holland will reprise his role as the webhead in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War, and will be rocking a slick new costume.

Spider-Man: Homecoming currently enjoys an 86.08 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, which you can vote on here. Spider-Man: Homecoming is currently available on digital storefronts, Blu-ray, and DVD.

