Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Fan Poster Has Us Wanting the Sequel Now

From the moment that the first weekend of crowds walked out of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, people just couldn’t stop voicing their love for Miles Morales and his friends. One fan on Instagram took today’s announcement of a date for the sequel as a prompt for an amazing piece of fan-art. That’s right, BossLogic stepped up to the plate to commemorate the occasion with a poster that directly draws off the video clip that Sony put out to promote the news. His poster features a hand in Miles’ Spider-Man suit that he customized at the end of the first movie with two fingers up. Behind the hand, is a version of his distinct Spider-Man symbol that he spray-painted on the chest of his suit before the final confrontation with Kingpin. The distortion from the clip is replicated with some mirrored versions of both the hand and symbol. As a nice final touch, the 2022 release date is down there to remind people when the adventure continues.

Sony’s announcement of the follow up to Into the Spider-Verse basically stopped the Internet in its tracks early Friday afternoon. That’s right, in two years and some change Miles Morales will have the sequel that fans everywhere cried out for back in 2018. The film basically swept awards season last year and took the Academy Award for Best Animated Film on the way through the competition. A sequel got teased heavily near the end of the last movie and Sony delivered that confirmation today with a teaser on Twitter.

2022

Hope you don’t have anything to do on April 8, 2022. The unique animation style of the first film was a labor of love, so the long wait shouldn’t really surprise fans. This kind of art can take a while to perfect and the results on the first film speak for itself.

Spider-Verse social media accounts had teased a big announcement would be coming soon earlier in the week. Now, the release date of a sequel certainly qualifies. Of course, Spider-Verse‘s creative team has been pulling for an entire franchise for some time.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently told ComicBook.com that they had plans to make Spider-Verse the “tip of the iceberg” for an entire universe of characters.

“Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg,” Lord explained. “You could imagine all of these other things. So it’s music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon.”