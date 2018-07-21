New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Released

It looks like Sony is ready to wow Marvel fans again, with the second trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. You can check it out above!

Into the Spider-Verse is set to follow a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he navigates his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — and quickly realizes he isn’t the only one, as he is visited by an older incarnation of Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

The first trailer took fans by surprise when it debuted late last year, introducing audiences to the film’s comic book-inspired visual palette, as well as the unique journey of Miles.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

And in the process, general audiences will officially be introduced to Miles Morales’ one-of-a-kind backstory, which has helped him become a beloved factor of Marvel Comics over the past few years.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

“I’m sure I’m not the only kid who imagined himself being Spider-Man,” Moore revealed. “I mean, Spider-Man is the most beloved superhero of all time. In fact — this is a true story, actually — five years ago in my journal, I did write, ‘I am Miles Morales, I am Spider-Man,’ and now I get to play him. It’s literally like Christmas for me. And as Stan Lee said when he first created Spider-Man,” he added, “‘it’s really true that anyone can wear the mask.”

And while larger details for Into the Spider-Verse are still somewhat on the slim side, the second trailer will probably provide fans with even more of a tease of what’s to come.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.