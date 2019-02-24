Save 40% on ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Blu-rays

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation is an instant classic that’s a must-have addition to the Blu-ray collection of any superhero fan. It arrives on March 19th, but now is definitely the time to reserve a copy.

At the time of writing, you can grab Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray for $22.95 (41% off) or on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray for $27.95 (39% off) via Amazon. Both versions are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you wont be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are this is going to be the maximum discount, so lock it in while you can.

If you aren’t going for 4K, you need to decide whether or not you should stick with the standard Blu-ray or spend a little extra on the exclusive editions. Amazon’s limited edition version with a fancy case is available here, though it hasn’t been discounted yet – odds are that will change in the coming weeks. The Best Buy steelbook edition is also available to pre-order for $32.99. The Target exclusive edition comes with a 48-page mini book, and can be pre-ordered here for $26.99.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will include over 90 minutes of bonus content, including the Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham short that’s previewed below:

The full list of features and specs are as follows:

• HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

• ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

• We Are Spider-Man: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

• Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

• The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

• A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

• The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

• Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character.

• Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse.

• Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

• Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

• 2 Lyric Videos – “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee / “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

• All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

