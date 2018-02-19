New ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Details Revealed

While 2018 will be big for Spider-Man fans, the festivities don’t pick up until the end of the year with Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hitting theaters. Fans finally caught a teaser of the symbiote-starring film, but little is known about the upcoming animated project.

Actor Liev Schreiber revealed new details about the project during a recent interview with Collider. He offered a surprising reason for deciding to join the project from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

“It was actually the animation team. The guys who are working on it, I saw their work and said, ‘Wow! These guys are special.’ And it is,” said Schreiber. “It’s going to be pretty special, from what I’ve seen so far. And I haven’t seen much, but it’s pretty special. They’re super-talented. And just working with them in the brief time that we did on my stuff, I’ve been in a bunch of these different situations, and these guys have their ducks in a row. And they’re collaborative.

“They know what they want and they’re clear, they’ve got all their sequences and their animatics, but you come up at them with a creative idea and they shift, they do it nimbly and with great execution.”

From that first teaser trailer, fans knew the were in for a dynamic and visually stunning take on Miles Morales, with some fans commenting that the art style appears as if it leaps right off of the comic book pages.

“That’s what I love about it. But it also is anamorphic … ooo I don’t know if I should have said that,” Schreiber said with a laugh. “If you know something about film, that’s an amazing thing for an animated film to do that well. Anamorphic is the stretched-out format and it really is a much broader, bigger canvas, which is unusual for animation because you’re generally trying to focus the action. These guys have decided to go anamorphic with it and it’s stunning. If you’ve seen that trailer, you already get a sense of what it is.”

Many films in movie theaters use the anamorphic format, though it’s much less common for animation where they tend to focus the action and details for the viewers. For that reason alone, Into the Spider-Verse should be different from the other animated films that are sure to dominate the holiday movie season.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on December 21st.