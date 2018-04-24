New ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Footage Screened at CinemaCon

Last year, Sony surprised fans when they announced they were making an animated movie with the directors of The LEGO Movie based on Spider-Man. They were shocked when the movie was revealed to feature Miles Morales as the lead character.

Now fans are finally learning more about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse thanks to Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon, where ComicBook.com was on hand to capture all of the new details.

The presentation featured loads of new footage that wasn’t shown in the movie’s initial teaser trailer. The footage was mostly unfinished, with a lot of work ahead of the animators before the film’s premiere at the end of the year.

The movie will feature classic villains like the Green Goblin, Kingpin, and the Prowler. The last one makes sense considering Miles Morales’ mythos, in which his uncle Aaron Davis is a criminal thief who attempts to blackmail his nephew into committing crimes. The Green Goblin in the footage looks like a dragon, probably inspired by the Ultimate version of the character. This one has wings protruding from his back.

In this film, the Peter Parker Spider-Man is found dead at the age of 26. Miles Morales, inspired by his hero and gifted similar powers, pays homage to the original Spidey with a makeshift costume.

Things take an interesting turn when Miles is approached at Peter’s grave — by an older, disheveled Peter Parker (who suspiciously sounds like Jake Johnson, but we can’t confirm at this point). This is our first glimpse at the wider Spider-Verse, we’re guessing, given the alternate version of the one true Spider-Man.

This chubbier Peter offers to mentor Miles, and footage shows two Spider-Men swinging through the city. The footage also revealed that Miles’ father is a cop in this continuity.

While we’re starting to learn more about the movie, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller promised it would focus on the Ultimate Spider-Man.

“We wanted to make a story about Miles. And when they came to us, it seemed like an amazing opportunity to tell a different kind of Spider-Man story,” Lord said at CCXP last year. “The thing that’s exciting to us is the idea that anyone can be behind the mask. It seemed like a really great opportunity to subvert your expectations of what you thought a Spider-Man movie could be.”

Miller promised that Miles will be a window to a greater universe.

“I will say this is Miles movie,” Miller said. “He’s the protagonist of the movie, but it’s a large universe out there and there’s a lot of opportunities, and the movie enjoys that.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse premieres in theaters December 14th.

Are you excited for this animated take on the wall crawler? Let us know what you think in the comments!