Katy Perry Says ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Turned Her Into a Spider-Man Fan

Spider-Man has been a pop culture icon for decades, but that doesn’t mean everyone has to be a fan. A lot of that is changing with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a film that has found ways to not only honor the character’s origins but also emphasize the ways in which the character has evolved over the years. Katy Perry recently revealed that, while she wasn’t a big fan before seeing the movie, Into the Spider-Verse has won her over in a big way.

The musician shared on Twitter, “Tbh haven’t been a Spider-Man fan until seeing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tonight. It was hands down the best mixed animation, jokes for all ages and chocked-full of non cheese heart. Glad I took the leap.”

She added that this wasn’t a promotional tweet but rather a confession, encouraging her fans to see it for themselves, even if they don’t traditionally enjoy superhero movies.

Spider-Verse writer/producer Phil Lord saw the praise and shared some of his own directed towards Perry.

The filmmaker shared, “Whoa… From my favorite super bowl half time performer ever— you turned it into performance art— thanks for this and also that.”

Perry isn’t the only fan of the film, as it has earned more than $220 million worldwide and currently sits at 97 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

One of the biggest distinctions that Spider-Verse has in the world of the character is that it focuses on Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker, while also using the film’s plot to explain how there are so many different versions of the hero. It was this meta element of the film that excited Lord about the project.

“At that time, Miles was easily the most exciting character in the Marvel Universe. Oddly enough, around the same time, I went to the Jeff Koons retrospective in New York City — and love it or hate it — all his art is about other people’s work,” Lord shared in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie book. “It made me like, ‘We could perhaps create a post-modern Spider-Man.’ So, we leaned into this idea of a post-modern Spider-Man in this environment that has multiple spider-people from all of the comics.”

