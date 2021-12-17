Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse Producer Reacts To No Way Home Trailer

✖

In 2018, filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller blew audiences away with the Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It introduced movie audiences to the concept of a Marvel multiverse, with various different spider-powered characters from different worlds featured in the story, including two different versions of Peter Parker. With the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer yesterday, the live-action Spider-Man franchise is also officially embracing the multiverse concept, and Miller -- whose attempts to embrace the live-action movies in Into the Spider-Verse were rebuffed -- is excited about it.

Taking to Twitter, Miller quoted an interview in which he admitted that "We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was "too soon.'" He captioned it with a pithy observation, after elements of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy seeped into the No Way Home trailer.



Feels like it's no longer "too soon" https://t.co/2uplQqzdRn — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 23, 2021

He followed it up with a joking, "But hey that’s just one guy’s opinion."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is far from the only movie set to feature a multiverse. Until fairly recently, executives seemed to assume that the concept would be too difficult for casual moviegoers to wrap their head around, but besides a Spider-Verse sequel, Marvel is playing with the idea in their upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Warner Bros. will include Michael Keaton's iconic version of Batman in their upcoming film The Flash.

The rumors had been circulating for some time that aspects of the beloved Sam Raimi movies would show up in No Way Home, with other rumors featuring characters like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, and Jamie Foxx's confirmed reappearance as Electro. Aside from Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro, Marvel and Sony have declined to confirm any of the online specultation. This has, of course, led to more specultaiton, including some fans convinced they saw Charlie Cox as Peter's lawyer in last night's trailer.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters on December 17.