‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Launches With 100% Positive Score on Rotten Tomatoes

The critics have spoken, and it sounds like they all adore Sony’s newest Marvel adventure, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In fact, at this point in time, not a single negative review has been spotted.

On Wednesday morning, review site Rotten Tomatoes offered the first look at its coveted “Tomatometer,” which compiles all of the reviews from around the industry. After the first wave of reviews arrived online, Rotten Tomatoes reported that every single write-up had been positive, giving the animated movie an early 100 percent fresh rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first reviews for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse have arrived – currently it’s Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 18 reviews,” wrote Rotten Tomatoes in a tweet.

The first reviews for Spider-Man: Into the #SpiderVerse have arrived – currently it’s #Fresh at 100% on the #Tomatometer, with 18 reviews //t.co/Z2bD2vYU0H pic.twitter.com/7QROimrdVP — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 28, 2018

Between the time of that tweet and the writing of this article, two more reviews have been added to the site and they were positive as well. So the film now has a total of 20 Fresh reviews with not a single Rotten.

Of course, this will likely change over the course of the next couple of weeks. It’s incredibly rare that a movie hits theaters will a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. One of the only films to do so in 2018 is Paddington 2.

The early buzz for Spider-Verse has been through the roof, and the excitement has been enough to push a sequel and spin-off into production. It was revealed on Tuesday that Joaquin Dos Santos (Voltron) would be helming a second Spider-Verse movie, focusing on the life of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Sony is also beginning work on a spin-off movie that features multiple generations of female Spider characters, with Spider-Verse breakout Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) likely at the center of the story. Lauren Montgomery, also of Voltron fame, is currently in talks to helm the new project.

Are you excited to see the positive reviews for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? What do you think will be its final Rotten Tomatoes score when all is said and done? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.