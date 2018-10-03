‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Debuts Major Change to Scorpion

Sony’s upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is bringing plenty of changes to the Spider-Man characters we know and love. Perhaps the most massive alteration to a popular character comes in the form of one that many didn’t even know was going to be in the movie: Scorpion.

While Green Goblin, Prowler, and Kingpin were all spotted in the official trailer for the film, Scorpion has been kept a secret. That changed on Monday when Funko unveiled the first look at its toy line for Into the Spider-Verse, and Scorpion was included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only was the character present in the lineup, but he had a significantly different visual style compared to what fans are used to.

Along with a line of POP figures, Funko shared the roster of Mystery Minis that will be available ahead of the film. In the photo of the toys, which you can see below, the new iteration of Scorpion can be seen to the right of Kingpin. Take a look:

Unlike past versions of the character, this take on Scorpion looks to be fully embracing the mechanical suit, much like Doctor Octopus. Not only does he have what appears to be a set of bionic legs, but this guy is also sporting some crazy makeup and neon lights.

At this point, there has been no indication of Scorpion’s involvement in the film, nor who could be providing the character’s voice. Liev Schreiber is portraying Kingpin, and Mahershala Ali will voice the role of Prowler. The casting of Green Goblin and Scorpion remains a mystery, at least for now.

This will mark the second time in two years that Scorpion will have appeared on the big screen, as Michael Mando took on the role of Mac Gargan in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. While he didn’t don the full Scorpion suit in the film, the post-credits scene teased that he would return as a villain in the future.

Gargan was also one of the featured villains in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man game on PS4. That version of the character was voiced by Jason Spisak.

What do you think of Scorpion’s new look in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Who do you think will voice the character? Let us know in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.