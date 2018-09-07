‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Sneak Peek Trailer Released

In honor of this weekend’s highly-anticipated launch of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man video game on PS4, the two companies have also teamed up to bring you a brand new look at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can watch the entire sneak peek in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features the film’s two main stars; Shameik Moore (Dope), who voices Miles Morales, and Jake Johnson (New Girl), who takes on the role of Peter Parker. The two Spider-Men spend the video dropping a few details about the upcoming movie, while some exciting footage plays in the background.

Both actors begin by talking about Miles Morales, the main character in the film, and where he is on his personal journey when Spider-Verse begins.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the first movie about a bi-racial superhero,” Moore says.

Johnson continues, “Miles has got to learn from the more experienced Spider-People.”

Along with Johnson’s comments, the footage shows Miles interacting with Peter, teasing what their relationship will be like in the film. Peter asks Miles, “So you wanna learn to be Spider-Man?” To which Miles replies, “No, I have to learn to be Spider-Man.”

While he might not seem like the best teacher in this new movie, Peter Parker actually does offer Miles some sound advice at this point in the sneak peek. He tells the young hero, “One thing I know for sure, don’t do it like me. Do it like you.”

Both actors then take a second to talk about how cool and exciting Spider-Verse is going to be.

“This film has crazy cool action from beginning to end,” says Johnson.

“This is going to take Spider-Man to a whole new level,” Moore adds.

The movie definitely doesn’t look like anything we’ve seen before, and it will likely feel like a long few months to wait until it gets released. Fortunately, we’ve got Spider-Man on PS4 to help tide us over.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? What do you think of this new sneak peek? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to arrive in theaters on December 14.