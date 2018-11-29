‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Features Major Star Wars Actor in Surprising Role

Sony Pictures’ animated Marvel film introduces movie audiences to the vast Spider-Verse, bringing many popular iterations of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to the big screen. And while Miles Morales will take center stage—backed by characters like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir—some other popular versions of Spidey will also appear in the film.

Now that screenings for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse have played for some lucky few, details about the film’s post-credits scene have started to surface, revealing that a surprising Star Wars actor is also involved in the movie’s production.

Warning: Major spoilers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse below.

The film’s ending introduces viewers to the futuristic setting of Nueva York, which astute comic fans will know comes from the 2099 universe of Marvel Comics. We then meet Miguel O’Hara AKA Spider-Man 2099, one of the most popular alternate universe-versions of the character who continues to play a role in Marvel’s publishing line.

As fans of the new Star Wars movies will likely be able to tell, this version of the character is voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac, who has been kept out of marketing material and promotion of the movie thus far.

The scene was first reported by Inverse, though confirmation of Isaac’s inclusion in the credit scroll came from Collider’s Jeff Sneider. Sony has yet to address the actor’s role in the film, likely because of the spoilerific nature of the scene and the fact that audiences will likely be surprised by the reveal.

Spider-Man 2099 is but one of many Spider characters appearing in the movie. Miles Morales will have to team with a strange cast of fellow Spideys in order to right the wrongs that have been inflicted upon their universes.

Producer Phil Lord spoke with Fandango about the characters they chose to include in the film, and why they didn’t make any of their own new additions.

“We wanted everyone to be canonical,” Lord said. “We didn’t want to make anything up, because we felt like it would feel like we had a Great Gazoo to the movie or something like Scrappy Doo. We wanted to make sure that they all were originating from the comic, so we just sort of went to Marvel Wiki and having read the books and some of the event crossover books, we thought that these were characters that were as diverse as possible [and] had as many different colors to them.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on December 14th.