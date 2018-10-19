Post Malone’s ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Music Video Features New Footage

The first full song from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has arrived, and it’s just about as cool as you’d expect.

A new music video for Post Malone and and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower”, which will be featured on the Spider-Verse soundtrack, has been released online. Aside from just being a display of a delightful song (which was first teased on The Tonight Show earlier this month), the video also includes a fair share of new footage from the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The footage – which features the song’s lyrics in a way that feels reminiscent of Baby Driver‘s opening titles – ranges pretty wildly, and also features some of the scene that was featured in Venom‘s post-credits scene.

Maybe the biggest takeaway from the video is the focus on Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) — but with a bit of a twist. Judging by this new footage, it seems like an alternate version of Gwen is one of Miles’ classmates in his “universe”, which certainly adds a whole other wrinkle to Spider-Gwen factoring into the film. Combined with the fact that the lyrics to “Sunflower” are pretty romantic, fans will have to wait and see if any version of Miles and Gwen become an item within Spider-Verse.

Spider-Verse will see Miles coming to terms with the fact that he’s Spider-Man — before quickly realizing that he’s not the only web-slinger who exists in the multiverse.

“For me, personally, I can relate to that upbringing that we’re looking at,” Moore said during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. “I’m not actually Latino but I feel the spirit. When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, ‘Dude! It’s the black Spider-Man! I wanna play the black Spider-Man one day!’ I wrote it down in a journal after I did a movie called Dope and I was like, ‘Hey, I am Miles Morales. I wanna be Miles Morales!’”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained in an earlier interview. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” co-writer Phil Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

The film will also star Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Liev Schrieber as The Kingpin.

What do you think of Post Malone’s song for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.