Petition to Keep Spider-Man in MCU Crosses 80K Signatures

If you didn’t already know, people all around the world really love Spider-Man, especially when he’s a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Internet erupted this week when it was reported that Sony and Disney had reached an impasse on their negotiations over the use of Spider-Man on the big screen. Disney wants a bigger cut of the production and profits and Sony is apparently sticking to its guns. Neither side seems to be budging at the moment, leaving a bunch of fans angry at the incredibly real possibility that Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man will no longer exist in the MCU. This has unsurprisingly led to the creation of another online petition, but this one is actually gaining a ton of traction.

A petition on Change.org titled “Keep Spider-Man with Disney and the MCU” was launched just a couple of days ago following the news of Sony’s split. In just that short time, more than 83,000 people have already signed their names to the cause.

“After the news today that Sony walked away from their deal with Disney, I cannot in good faith stand by while Spider-man and his fans around the world become collateral damage,” writes Nate Phillips, the user who started the petition. “Spider-man in the MCU has brought some of the best moments in modern cinema history. SONY you must let go of this property or renegotiate with Disney to keep all of the fans happy.”

The entire Disney/Sony split is still a bit of a mystery, as various reports have suggested different things in regards to the negotiations. It could all be a tactic by Sony to try and get Disney to budge on its reported 50% asking fee. This would make even more sense given Sony’s official statement, which essentially throws Disney under the bus.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony said in statement sent to ComicBook.com. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

