Spider-Man: Could New Morbius Image Confirm Connection to Sam Raimi’s Trilogy?

Sony’s Spider-Verse is chugging full steam ahead with images from Morbius swimming around online this week. One thing that has fans theorizing is the presence of Spider-Man in some of the wanted posters in the scenes. But, there are other wrinkles as well, especially because the Spider-Man in question is wearing the Sam Raimi version of the costume that Tobey Maguire wore during his stint as the hero. Now, this opens up a number of questions going forward. The biggest question being does this mean that Morbius is connected to those beloved Spider-Man movies?

Now, nothing is impossible, as audiences probably thought when J.K. Simmons showed up near the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. 2020 is a very different media environment than even five years ago in the world of big-budget blockbusters. Seeing something like Tobey Maguire swinging into frame to do battle with Jared Leto is probably not going to happen. But, who knows what Sony could be building towards with this live-action Spider-Verse. Both Venom 2 and Madame Webb loom large in the background as well. As comics fans know, big universe-altering stuff is about to go down when Webb makes an appearance.

To add to the intrigue, the comments that Kevin Feige made after the Spider-Man deal was settled point to huge things on the horizon for both companies.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said near the announcement of the deal. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Sony Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal also said that she was excited about the deal going forward as well. “This is terrific,” Pascal began in her statement. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

So, will there be a live-action Spider-Verse coming up for fans? Too early to tell, but anything is possible.

Morbius hits theaters July 31st and Venom 2 is expected to drop October 2nd. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is set for release July 16, 2021.