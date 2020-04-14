Spider-Man Fans Are Fighting Over Which Spidey Movie Is Best

Spider-Man is trending, largely thanks in part to a viral trend that prohibits us from just enjoying everything for once. Now, fans of the web-slinging superhero are now duking it out on Twitter; one popular tweet led to another and before you knew it, virtually every Spider-Man movie ever made found itself on Twitter’s ever-changing Trending Topics list. First, it was Spider-Man 2. Then it was The Amazing Spider-Man. Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse even made it as a trending topic.

The general consensus, judging by the tweets, is that Spider-Man 2 is the favorite, followed by Spider-Verse shortly thereafter. Believe it or not, there has also been a solid amount of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 loyalists (or apologists) pop up due to the trend. Coincidentally enough, as the same time Spider-Man fans were hashing it out online, Sam Raimi himself was on a press call chatting up the trilogy of movies he completed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi shared during a press event in which ComicBook.com participated. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

You can see what Spider-Man fans are saying about their favorite movies below! What’s your favorite? Think it over and head to the comments section to let us know your thoughts!

That Ish Hurted

Say what you want about Andrew and how he played Spider-man but Gwen’s death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that shit hurt and was emotional asf pic.twitter.com/TgsIupvVsq — Hemmuttage (@hemmuttage) April 14, 2020

Don’t @ Me Tom Stans

HOT TAKE: No other Spider-Man film will ever top Spider-Man 2. Come at me Tom Holland fanboys. pic.twitter.com/lqX6CdRBU6 — мycaн J (@IAmMycahJ) April 14, 2020

MJ’s The Biggest Villain

say what you want about the old spider-man movies but they had great villains pic.twitter.com/10xrE5o59c — Jamal ❼ (@reggiegotlag) April 14, 2020

Can We Stop This Yet?

*Sees Spider-Man 2 trending*



*It’s about which Spider-Man movies are the best and the worst* pic.twitter.com/a7Qw7tqvaR — Hub: The Spider-Man/Lapidot Stan🏳️‍🌈💛💜🖤 (@HubPie3) April 14, 2020

No. We. Can’t.

Spider-Man 2 is trending and i just need to say that although the other two were amazing actors as spider-man, Tobey Maguire Spider-Man will ALWAYS be my Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/zVRdjsXGIR — •ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ• seeing MCR (@atomicLinz) April 14, 2020

lmaoooo

Spider-Man fans when they saw Spider-Man 3 trending pic.twitter.com/xhHnHD2mnC — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) April 14, 2020

Iconic.

Spider-Man 3 is trending, now is the chance to relive one of the most iconic Spider-Man moments 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gs0Q2z9xPM — Gaming_Agent99 (@Gaming_agent99) April 14, 2020

GOAT

Spider-Man 2 is still the best SpiderMan movie ever made, just below that is Spider Verse pic.twitter.com/eMCpOJLZdH — MMDVG 🥭 (@MGamingM) April 14, 2020

Watch Your Profanity

Far from Home and Spiderverse. Everything else is garbage. — Lupton Pitman (@Lupton_Pitman) April 14, 2020

No Hope