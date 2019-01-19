Hilarious ‘Spider-Man’ Aunt May 10-Year Challenge Image Goes Viral

The #10YearChallenge is the latest Internet trend, in which participants post side-by-side photos comparing themselves today to what they looked like 10 years ago. Well, one Marvel fan saw the meme and had the perfect Marvel movie example to share: Aunt May from the various Spider-Man films.

You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, that #10YearChallenge photo mashup puts Aunt May from Spider-Man 3 in 2007 up against Aunt May from Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. The elderly version of Aunt May was played by actress Rosemary Harris in Sam Raimi’s movie trilogy, while actress Marisa Tomei infamously portrayed a much younger (and hotter) version of May Parker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the franchise, which will continue this year with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Aside from giving fans a chuckle at this sweet twist on the trend, the big change to Aunt May’s onscreen appearance has inspired some equally funny reactions from Marvel fans:

The curious case of Aunt May. — Yas (@elclubdeyas) January 17, 2019

She’s aged gracefully. — Mythos (@LDMythos) January 17, 2019

While this particular example of how a decade has changed Aunt May is great, there is one unfortunate victim of this little photo comparison: the Aunt May that everyone would rather forget about:

That’s, like, twenty years, dude. Ten years ago, she looked like this. pic.twitter.com/xTLKJu2WWh — Greatholemew P. Expectations (@smallseal17) January 17, 2019

Despite what the caption on the tweet says, the math on the image is on point. Spider-Man 3 was 2007; Spider-Man: Homecoming was 2017. That’s 10 years. Sally Fields’ version of Aunt May came with the Amazing Spider-Man reboot films, in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Like poor Andrew Garfield, Sally Field was a pretty good version of her iconic character, but her performance will inevitably fall through the cracks of memory as the new MCU Spider-Man rises in its predecessor’s place.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home actually teased a nice little subplot for Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, as we see her trading some awkwardly cute conversation with none other than Jon Favreau’s “Happy” Hogan. At the end of Homecoming, May discovered Peter in his costume, and in Far From Home it seems as though she’s joined Ned as a member of “Team Spider-Man,” helping Peter due public appearances and the like. That means May and Happy are now aware and working with one another, and the sparks appear to be flying.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.