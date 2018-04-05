Marvel Debuts New SHIELD Costumes for Spider-Man and Ms Marvel

Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel just joined SHIELD and they got new SHIELD costumes to match.

In the previous issue of Marvel Two-in-One, The Thing and the Human Torch ended up in a universe where the Thing had died and the Fantastic Four Disbanded. There they met She-Hulk and Wolverine, agents of SHIELD.

In today’s issue, the story continued and introduced two more agents of SHIELD, Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel. As with She-Hulk and Wolverine, artist Valerio Schiti designed brand new SHIELD costumes for both characters. Take a look below.

Schiti also designed the brand new Fantastic Four costumes that Johnny and Ben wore for the first time in the previous issue.

Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm are on a mission through the multiverse to find Sue and Reed Richards. It began as a way to keep Johnny’s spirits up when he started to lose his powers, but Ben didn’t necessarily believe the Richards’ were actually still alive. However, readers know they still exist outside of the main Marvel Universe following the events of Secret Wars.

Months after canceling the series, Marvel has just announced the return of the Fantastic Four, with Sue and Reed Richard rejoining Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm. The series will be written by Dan Slott and drawn by Sara Pichelli.

“I started my adventures in the Marvel Universe with a freaked-out Reed Richards, the Watcher and the Silver Surfer,” Slott told The New York Times in an interview after the series was announced. “I’ve wanted this for so long.”

“We’ve been waiting for the right creators to come available for this book,” Cebulski revealed during Marvel’s official video announcing the new series. “Fantastic Four is not an easy team to draw – The Thing is the big orange rock guy, Reed can move in all kinds of directions, Johnny is on fire when he flames on, and Sue, when she is invisible or not, you still have to make her presence felt in each panel — and Sara can just do that like nobody else.”

Marvel Two-in-One will continue alongside the new Fantastic Four series.

Marvel Two-in-One #5 is on sale now.