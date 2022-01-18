Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Andrew Garfield Reveals Cut Moment With Tobey Maguire

While we’re still some time from seeing deleted scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home appear online from the film’s home media release, Andrew Garfield wants you to know there’s at least one particularly funny scene involving his and Tobey Maguire’s respective versions of Peter Parker. While Maguire’s version asks Garfield’s character to crack his back in the theatrical cut of the film, Garfield says there was a moment where they both did “old man stretches” before the climactic battle.

“It was so playful and creative and free, and like, I loved the fact that Tobey has his back issues and I’m all like, being his friend by saying I have my back issues too,” Garfield said on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

He added, “I was stretching at one point in that scene. Like, I was doing old man stretching before that moment, which didn’t make the cut, but I think it’s better that that was all Tobey’s.”

It’s on that same podcast the Amazing Spider-Man alumnus confirmed that the Great DoorDash Rumor of 2021 was, in fact, real.

“So the guy comes to the door, the delivery guy — sweet seeming guy, nice seeming dude — and I open the door, I’ve got my mask on, my hat, and I’m like, ‘Thanks, man.’ And he’s like, yo, yo, yo, I need to see your ID. And I’m like ‘Huh?’ He’s like, ‘I need to see your ID.’ And I’m like, ‘No delivery food thing has ever asked me for my ID. This is interesting,’” Garfield recalled.

He continued, “And by the way, he’s like, kind of like really close to the door, and at this point, I’m super like, I’ve got to go to set tomorrow. I don’t want to risk shutting down a Marvel set in the middle of a pandemic. So I’m just like, ‘Sure, just one second. Would you mind just like stepping a few feet back because of COVID and everything,’ and he does. I’m like, ‘Sorry, man, why do you need my ID?’ ‘So I can check that it’s you.’ First of all, my DoorDash account is not my name. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, ’cause you got alcohol.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t get alcohol. I didn’t get any alcohol, man. I got some tacos.’”

