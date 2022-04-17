Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Artist Reveals How Andrew Garfield Scene Was Spoiled

Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, all kinds of tidbits about the film’s plot surfaced online. Most Spidey-family characters were, at one point or another, rumored to appear in the feature. Those rumors came to a head when an image made its way onto Twitter, showing Andrew Garfield on the set of the Marvel Studios-produced movie. As it turns out, No Way Home VFX supervisor Kelly Port thinks that spoiler did come from one of the production’s outside vendors though it hasn’t seemingly been narrowed down to who.

Port recently appeared in a new video for the VFX-centric YouTube channel Corridor Crew, where he unveiled how something like that could be released to the public.

“It’s just thousands of people. Like, our visual effects team was by far our biggest team there is and often the leaks don’t necessarily come from VFX,” Port told the channel (via The Direct). “In this case, I think they did, or an out-sourced vendor is where I think [the leak] really came from. I think the main thing that keeps people from doing it is just, they’re gonna lose their job, like, forever. As a studio, when Marvel/Sony sends over a sequence to a visual effects studio to begin work, we call that a turnover. And then when they get that, it’s usually sent as a sequence, and your name is watermarked across the whole thing… that’s sort of the preventative medicine.”

After the image surfaced, Garfield was quickly inundated with questions about it. As is norm with those involved with Marvel productions, he remained tight-lipped all the way through until the film’s release.

“This is about this Spider-Men photoshop thing that we talked about on Jimmy Fallon. Listen, at this point… I’m done. We’ll all find out when the movie comes out,” Garfield said of the new movie releasing exclusively in theaters on December 17. “And we’ll either be very disappointed, or we’ll be very happy, or someone will say, ‘I told you so,’ another person will say, ‘I told you so.’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold.

