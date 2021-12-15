Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Leak Online, Sony Working To Remove Them

Significant spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home started to surface online Wednesday morning, with Sony Pictures working diligently to get them removed. Press screenings and the red carpet premiere for the Tom Holland-led film took place earlier this week, followed by the embargo for first reactions being lifted. While the majority of reactions remained spoiler-free, that hasn’t stopped fans from posting them on sites like YouTube, where THR reports searches for “Spider-Man” returned results that included the No Way Home spoilers. One leak reportedly revealed 10 full minutes of the movie, with some videos ranging from foreign subtitles and dubs.

THR added that while Sony Pictures declined to comment on the leaks, the company moved swiftly to have them scrubbed online. Once the videos were taken down, they were replaced with the message, “Video Unavailable. This video contains content from Sony Pictures Movies & Shows, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds.”

“Don’t talk about it. Let people experience it the way they want to experience it. Because if you already know what happens, there’s no point. There are many surprises, so let people enjoy it,” Marvel executive Victoria Alonso said on the Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jamie Foxx recently shot a video issuing warnings and tips on how to stay spoiler-free. “NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” a caption that accompanied the spoiler video read. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

Fans have been waiting to finally see Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially because the film dives into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, bringing back former Spider-Man villains Electro, Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). After J. Jonah Jameson revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity in a post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker turns to his fellow Avenger, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. The Sorcerer Supreme casts a spell to make the world forget Peter Spider-Man’s identity, but once Peter interferes with the spell, it opens the MCU to the multiverse, and an infinite amount of possibilities.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres exclusively in theaters on December 17th.