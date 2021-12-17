Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Movie After First Showings

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in theaters, and fans are starting to light up social media with their responses to the film. Like critics before them, the reception has been almost unanimously positive, with the movie earning a bunch of “best Spider-Man movie” or “best Marvel movie” kind of buzz from ecstatic fans who finally got to see the first new Spider-Man film since the pandemic. Poised to become Marvel’s biggest opening since Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home explores the Marvel multiverse and teams Spidey up with Doctor Strange, another beloved Marvel character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. On December 17th, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.

You can see some of the best responses from the early screenings below.

Mind blown

Nearly perfect

Spidey and friends say "fly, run, or swing to your nearest theater and see no way home!"

Seriously. It's a very nearly* perfect Spider-Man movie. *I have an ending question but I'll wait to ask until the movie has been out for more than 18 hours. #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/l1qB7W1MNu — rebecca steinberg (@rss1138) December 17, 2021

Officially the best

Spider-Man No Way Home officially the best live-action spider-man movie — Z (@_QuickSliver) December 17, 2021

The best since Endgame

Just witnessed the best movie since Avengers: Endgame.



Spider-Man: No Way Home is out of this world! Fucking crazy!#Spiderman — affq (@affqaden) December 17, 2021

Not “Another Spider-Man Movie”

Lucille, too!

Me the entire run of Spider-Man No Way Home: pic.twitter.com/t6r5cx3iQN — SassyBill (@sassybill1540) December 17, 2021

Marvel never fumbles

Refreshing

Honestly, been a bit tired of the MCU in recent years, but Spider-Man No Way Home was so refreshing.



I cannot stop thinking about it. — Tony – Making ENDER MACHINA (@TonyFraser4) December 17, 2021

Return ticket