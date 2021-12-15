Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Bigger Than Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters this weekend and after website-crashing presales, some fans wonder if the movie could catch Avengers: Endgame’s box office record. In a new interview with CinePOP, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland says he thinks the movie is bigger than Avengers: Endgame, at least in terms of scope. That’s due to a plot that spans across multiple universes. “I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” Holland says. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Engame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has courted comparisons to Endgame himself, referring to No Way Home as “Spider-Man: Endgame.” He added, “We’re definitely trying to be ambitious.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. The film features several returning villains from past Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

Do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will live up to comparisons to Avengers: Endgame? Will it break Avengers: Endgame‘s box office record? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.