Spider-Man: No Way Home Expected To Cross $1 Billion Tomorrow





Spider-Man: No Way Home could finally cross $1 Billion tomorrow. It’s wild to think how quickly this MCU film managed to get to this point. Not only would that box office make this the #1 movie of the year with a bullet. The global performance of this film has been wild to behold. Reaching $1 billion on Christmas would make No Way Home the second-fastest movie to the mark behind Avengers: Endgame. It would also tie Avengers: Infinity War for that distinction. Thursday continued the torrid pace at the box office with $29.3 million. In the entire Spider-Man franchise, no movie has had a better seven-day gross. This is the #2 seven-day earnings for a film in December. Overseas, Tom Holland’s latest adventure pulled in $32.2 million. The global tally actually sits at $876 million as of Thursday.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige reflected on the movie’s success. Also, the topic of superhero movies and the expectations attached to them came up. The executive wanted to be clear, just because you put someone in a costume, that doesn’t guarantee massive cinematic success.

“Making a commercial film that can say something and mean something to a lot of different types of people around the globe is extremely difficult to do and, I think, is dismissed often as easy,” Feige observed. “‘Well, you have a superhero in it, and that’s a cheat-code to success.’ It’s not. Putting on a costume is not the secret. The secret is having artists and storytellers and craftsmen that can bring an audience on a journey. And when critics recognize that and audiences recognize that, it feels like it’s worthy then to talk about the Academy recognizing it. And that, I think, is what we’ll continue to talk about over the next few weeks.”

Here’s the main synopsis for the uber-popular Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

