Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Teases Ned Becoming Hobgoblin, “There’s A Moment”





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s cast just teased the idea of Ned becoming the Hobgoblin. Tom Holland deadpanned, “There’s a moment though,” before they all started laughing. He also asks Jacob Batalon to imagine a movie where the two were on opposite sides. Zendaya quickly gets the two to move along. But, people will always have their eyebrows raised when Holland jokes around like this because of his track record. Rumors about some other secret villain hiding in this film have swirled for months now. Whispers about Venom, speculation about bringing back another one of the MCU villains like Mysterio, just having Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin finance the entire disaster have plagued online forums for over a year now. It’s been hard to avoid spoilers about this film on any social media and the marketing team is just leaning into the chaos at this point. Check out the video of the other theories down below.

Speaking of that large man from the Netflix universe, the Spider-Man star was asked about potentially crossing over with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil by Inverse. It seems as though the MCU hero would absolutely love the opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

.@TomHolland1996, Jacob Batalon, and @Zendaya discuss your fan theories! In ONE WEEK, find out which ones are correct when #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/uvOSsusEJn — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) December 10, 2021

“I loved Daredevil. I really, really enjoyed it,” Holland shared. “I thought Charlie Cox was excellent. I thought [Kingpin actor] Vincent D’Onofrio did a fantastic job as Wilson Fisk. It was really cool to see a darker side to a Marvel character. That fight scene in the hallway was spectacular. I know some of the stunt guys that built that sequence. I thought it was a great show.”

This comes on the heels of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige telling CinemaBlend about how the MCU’s version of Daredevil would assuredly be Cox.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told the outlet. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

He also addressed the other Netflix characters in an interview with ScreenRant. “I always say that whenever a character comes back into the Marvel sandbox, it becomes another tool in the storytelling ability of the MCU,” Feige revealed. “As I said before, the good news is, all will be revealed when people actually finally watch.”

Would you like to see Ned become Hobgoblin at some point? Let us know down in the comments!