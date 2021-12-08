Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Almost a Kraven the Hunter Story

Next week, Peter Parker will take on the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home (likely getting some help from some previous Spider-Man stars). Bringing in elements of other Spider-Man franchises that had nothing to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a challenge for Marvel Studios and Sony, and there are plenty of ways it could’ve fallen apart. Had something kept No Way Home from coming together, there was a backup plan for the story, and it involved iconic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.

While speaking to Collider ahead of No Way Home‘s debut, Tom Holland revealed that there was a pitch to have No Way Home focus on Peter and Kraven, with the latter serving as the main villain.

“For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff,” Holland explained. “Jon [Watts] pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun.”

Kraven would have made sense for the villain of this Spider-Man movie, and he was who many fans theorized would serve as the film’s main antagonist after the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scenes. With Peter’s identity now public information, and Spider-Man believed to be a murderer, he had to go on the run. Kraven being hired to hunt him down seemed like the logical next step in the story, but the ability to create a live-action Spider-Verse proved too enticing of an idea.

There’s no doubt Kraven will appear on-screen at some point in the future. He’s one of Spider-Man’s most popular rogues, and Holland makes it clear in the interview that he’d like that showdown to happen at some point. Then again, Sony may have a separate set of plans for the character. The studio is reportedly working on a solo Kraven movie with director J.C. Chandor and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The world of that movie could always collide with the MCU in the future, but Taylor-Johnson’s casting may make things tricky, since he has already appeared in the MCU as Quicksilver.

