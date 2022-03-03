Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Charlie Cox Breaks Silence on Leaked Daredevil Scene





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Charlie Cox broke his silence on that leaked Daredevil scene. The newly returned MCU actor spoke to Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt about the entire process of trying to keep that secret. In their conversation, the Daredevil star explained that his lack of social media presence allowed him to miss out on most of that. When it comes to Marvel news, Cox has people to tell him when something huge happens. He’s not scrolling through the tweets for the latest scoops. When the image ended up in front of him, even he couldn’t believe that such a massive secret got out there. Luckily for him, he didn’t get pressed about it in many interviews until much closer to No Way Home‘s release. But, still, it can be hard to see your hard work out in the public eye before it is completely ready. Read his reaction for yourself right here down below.

“I come sometimes, I walk into interviews like this and I’m blissfully unaware that there’s probably a whole conversation about something that I’ve never even… I do know that there was, before the movie came out, before Spiderman came out, there was a screen grab going around of the scene that is in the movie,” Cox admitted. “Someone sent it to me and I was like, oh wow, that’s it. That is that scene.”

Previously, when talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Daredevil star mentioned how important that scene was for him and the fans. “It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility,” Cox said. “If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange.”

Here’s how Marvel describes Spider-Man: No Way Home: “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

When do you want to see Daredevil again in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!