Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Shares Emotions Filming Spider-Man: No Way Home Cameo

Charlie Cox shared his emotions while filming his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Daredevil star was a little nervous about such a big return. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he recounted the entire process of being integrated back into the Marvel universe. Cox had a personal conversation with Kevin Feige that ended with the star saying he was interested in a return. From there, the writers and decision makers at Marvel Studios found an entry point for Matt Murdoch and the rest is history. If you saw No Way Home in a packed theater, the cheers when the lawyer was sitting at that kitchen table were so loud that they had to build in some buffer time for the audience to settle down. The Daredevil actor may have been nervous, but the audience was ready to welcome him back with open arms.

“It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility,” Cox explains. “If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange.”

The star also shared how director Jon Watts approached that massive cameo appearance. It seems like the filmmaker knew that fans would be jumping for joy in the theater. That means you would have to leave some time for everyone to compose themselves.

“Jon said, ‘I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction,” Cox recalls, chuckling. “I was a bit embarrassed, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was going with the flow, but thinking, ‘I hope it’s not a letdown.’ But I got a lot of texts from friends who were at the premiere or saw it opening weekend, who told me there was a cool vocal reaction when that scene came on. It’s a strange feeling, but I am so grateful.”

As far as the future with his character, Feige has said that any Daredevil in the MCU will be played by Cox. So, now fans are just waiting to see when he will pop up again.

