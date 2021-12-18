Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirms SPOILER Doesn’t Exist in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out in theaters, and it featured the long-awaited return of previous Spider-Man villains. One of the most exciting names on the list is Willem Dafoe, who went up against Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man as the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn back in 2002. Fans are already praising his performance, and are grateful to finally find out how he fits into the MCU. Warning: No Way Home spoiler ahead! When Norman finds himself in an alternate universe, it’s revealed that an important part of his history does not exist within the MCU…

Things aren’t going too well for Norman when he arrives in the MCU’s version of New York. It turns out, Oscorp, his multibillion-dollar multinational corporation, does not exist in this universe. Oscorp was a big part of the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films as well as the Andrew Garfield-led movies. However, in Garfield’s universe, Norman was played by Chris Cooper. Not only does Norman discover that Oscorp does not exist in the MCU, but it’s also revealed that his son, Harry Osborn, is not around. The younger Osborn was previously played by James Franco and Dane DeHaan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before his death at the end of Spider-Man, Norman was an extremely powerful man with endless resources thanks to what he built with Oscorp. Had another version of Oscorp existed within the MCU, things probably would have gone much differently for the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Recently, Dafoe revealed that he agreed to return as the Green Goblin under one condition: he wanted to take part in the action.

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe began. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ‘Listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage: