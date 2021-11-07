Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Supposed to Come Out This Weekend

At one point in the timeline, there was a time in which Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to be released on November 5th, you know—as in this past Friday, the date eventually given to Marvel’s Eternals. Initially, the film was going to be released in July, but it was eventually bumped to November 5th just a month into the COVID pandemic last year. Fast forward from April to July and Sony delayed the film again, to its current December 17th date.

Regardless, fans are now joking about having seen the film, thanks to some tweets about the movie being released on November 5th going viral. As of now, it’s fully expected Sony is still planning on releasing the film on December 17th, despite the studio delaying it a couple of weeks in some international markets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what Spidey fans are saying.

Unbelievable

https://twitter.com/tasm_nate/status/1456985161673940993?s=20

Full Spoilers

https://twitter.com/tatoooinee/status/1457160694768492546?s=20

Perfect

https://twitter.com/Zerxsifyyy/status/1456928656723517440?s=20

They really Said MULTI-Verse

https://twitter.com/JessePena108/status/1456840656744337410?s=20

Trolling

Yoo spider-man 3 this Friday let's goo pic.twitter.com/K5ENkU7sKB — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) November 3, 2021

Amazing

Man No Way Home was amazing today! https://t.co/0xWZibtRL3 — Spider-Man News   (@spidervenom69) November 6, 2021

*****

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!