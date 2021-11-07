Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Supposed to Come Out This Weekend

At one point in the timeline, there was a time in which Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to be released on November 5th, you know—as in this past Friday, the date eventually given to Marvel’s Eternals. Initially, the film was going to be released in July, but it was eventually bumped to November 5th just a month into the COVID pandemic last year. Fast forward from April to July and Sony delayed the film again, to its current December 17th date.
Regardless, fans are now joking about having seen the film, thanks to some tweets about the movie being released on November 5th going viral. As of now, it’s fully expected Sony is still planning on releasing the film on December 17th, despite the studio delaying it a couple of weeks in some international markets.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.