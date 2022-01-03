Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Behind-the-Scenes Video Surfaces Online

Harry Holland may have gotten removed from the final cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but at least now his stunts have been shared for the internet to behold. Sunday, video of Holland’s “robber” character began to circulate on social media as he found himself dangling from equipment that served as a stand-in for Spider-Man’s iconic webs.

It was previously revealed that the elder Holland’s Peter Parker was chasing Harry down, before the latter got all webbed up. You can see the high-flying stuntwork in the video below.

https://twitter.com/spideyupdated/status/1477799375246180359?s=20

Weeks before the film hit theaters, Tom Holland revealed his brother’s scene was cut from the movie.

“We cast Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I’m like, ‘Please just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down.’ We’re doing the scene. Harry’s upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job,” Holland recalled with a chuckle. “And as the day’s going on he’s got these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

The Marvel superstar went on to applaud his brother for dealing with that type of work.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

