Spider-Man: No Way Home Confirmed To Get Early Release Date In UK

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been confirmed for early release over in the UK. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the European market on Wednesday, December 15th – two days earlier than it hits US theaters on December 17th. After years of secrecy, the veil is quickly falling from No Way Home; the long-awaited full (and final?) trailer for the film will be dropping tomorrow (at the time of writing this), with the first big premiere screenings set, and the official release dates all locked in. If even half of what is rumored about Spider-Man: No Way Home is true, UK fans are truly getting a treat.

Marvel and Sony Pictures have created (or simply nurtured) so much hype for Spider-Man: No Way Home that this order of release date is certainly going to be a big deal (at least to the Film Twitter fans). No Way Home leaks and spoilers are already out there on social media, creating a storm of controversy and re-igniting the debate about media, and social media, and the ethics of spoilage. If you are a Marvel fan that was lucky enough to avoid the big revealing images and info from the press insiders – imagine what’s coming in the days after Spider-Man: No Way Home is out theer in UK theaters…

In our article “Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks – How to Mute Words and Avoid Spoilers Online” we warned fans that they need to batten down the hatches on the social media accounts: unless big Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers are your preference:

“On Twitter—both on the website and on mobile—navigate to your Settings and Privacy section. There, you’ll find a ‘Privacy and safety’ tab with a handful of different options, but the one you’ll want is ‘Mute and block,’ the page that’ll give you the option to mute certain words and hashtags.

Once you click on Mute and block, navigate to ‘Muted words’ and add the following terms in there: Spider-Man, and No Way Home. While that should cover most of your bases, you might as well mute hashtags associated with the project as well. A cursory glance says it’d be wise to also mute #SpiderMan, #NoWayHome, #SpiderManNoWayHome, and #SpiderMan3 just to be safe.”

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in UK theaters on December 15th and US theaters on December 17th.