Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Spots Clever Iron Man Easter Egg

Across the years, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has had plenty of connections to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man/Tony Stark. The MCU’s Peter Parker had his suit designed by Stark in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also felt the massive loss of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. So it wouldn’t be far off that there would be more than one connection to Peter Parker’s mentor in the latest installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A fan with a keen eye for spotting easter eggs noticed a cool moment that you may not have noticed in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During a key moment in the film, J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson can be seen filming an installment of The Daily Bugle report, and in the background, you can see a bunch of old newspaper clippings on his wall. One of the old newspapers has a headline that reads “Tony Stark is Iron Man,” which is a nod to the moment Stark revealed to the world that he’s Iron Man back in the 2008 film.

This leads us to believe that not only is he an expert on all things Spider-Man, he definitely has to be an expert on the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, and I think fans around the world are looking forward to where his character goes next.

J.K. Simmons recently teased the return of J. Jonah Jameson for Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man 4 trilogy while speaking with Variety.



“I think I’m going to be in more. So, fingers crossed,” said Simmons. “Total shock, truly, initially, because I figured we did the Sam Raimi trilogy, it was brilliant, it was great, it was wonderful, and then they moved on. I thought, that was great, and bye-bye. And here I’m back. And Sam is back in the Marvel Universe as well with Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness]. It’s beautiful.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home released on digital just yesterday, and fans are definitely scanning for things they may have missed while the film was in theaters. No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home can be purchased at any digital retailer now.



