Spider-Man: No Way Home Gag Reel Proves Tom Holland Can’t Keep It Together

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially available digitally, and fans are poring over all the extra features included with the release. Included amongst the features, even the tricky hard-to-find ones available through certain providers only, is a gag reel featuring the film’s expansive cast. As you might expect, Tom Holland himself is one of the chief breakers amongst the stars of the film, seemingly always being the first one to break during filming.

The gag reel has since found its way online, and you can see it below.

https://twitter.com/MarvelMultive/status/1504239464809385987?s=20&t=uFp16KAdVLoHPAAiPlyTpw

Also making his fair share of breaks in the gag reel is Andrew Garfield, the one No Way Home star who swore he wasn’t going to appear in the movie.

“It was definitely a kind of ethical dilemma to a certain degree. But then I kind of realized that it wasn’t, in a way. Because who doesn’t want — ultimately, deep down — who doesn’t want a surprise party?” Garfield said on The Jess Cagle Show. “In order to organize a surprise party, there has to be some fibbing. I’ll say ‘fibbing’ rather than lying because that feels more socially acceptable.”

“Anyone who’s played Werewolf knows, at the beginning of the game when you look at the card and if you’re the werewolf, you know the next two hours are going to be incredibly intense and stressful because you’re going to try to not be seen as a liar,” he daid. “It’s so, so painful (laughs). But it was a wonderful thing to be able to [pull off]. Who gets to play a massive game of Werewolf with the entire Internet?”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase through digital marketplaces.

