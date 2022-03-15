Spider-Man: No Way Home Exclusive Bonus Clip Available With Movies Anywhere Purchase

The biggest movie of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is now available for digital purchase, and Movies Anywhere is celebrating the occasion with an exclusive bonus clip. The third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland was a pandemic success at the box office, driven by the nostalgic returns of former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with villains played by Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx. For those Spidey fans that purchase No Way Home through Movies Anywhere, the app that lets you bring your favorite digital movies together into one place, they will receive a never-before-seen bonus clip as an extra addition to their digital catalog.

The exclusive eight-minute bonus clip, titled “Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics,” features Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and other filmmakers and cast members from Spider-Man: No Way Home discussing the rich history of the multiverse in Spider-Man comics and how it influenced the film. It’ll be available for all purchases made through a Movies Anywhere connected retailer for a limited time (Tuesday, March 15th through April 11th, 11:59 p.m. ET). The bonus content can be found in the “My Extras” section of “My Movies” within the Movies Anywhere platform.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Sony’s highest-grossing movie ever. It was also ComicBook.com’s favorite comic book movie of 2021.

ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry awarded the film a 4-out-of-5 five score in his review. He writes: “Spider-Man: No Way Home marks a clear line in the sand for this character, a delineation point of where things might go. Throughout the movie, the implication is that this huge story must be told so that things can go back to being smaller, friendly-neighborhood sized, but can they? Will Marvel and Sony allow a follow-up to this movie to actually be contained? The economics of modern Hollywood would certainly lead you to believe the answer is ‘No,’ but Marvel and Sony leave things in an interesting place and clearly have a Peter Parker suited to handle more. If it is the end, though, it has the best final shot of any of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man movies.”

Tom Holland plans to take a break before Spider-Man 4, aka the sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home. When asked by CinePOP if he will be going from promoting Uncharted right back to putting on the Spider-Man costume for Spider-Man 4, Holland made it unequivocally clear: he’s taking a break from the Marvel movie franchise:

“I am going back to shoot a TV show for Apple, which I’m really excited about… But I can confidently say that after I finish that TV show, I will be taking a break.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available in theaters and for purchase digitally. The link to the Movies Anywhere bonus offer can be found here.