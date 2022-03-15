Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Released for Home VOD

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy or rent legally on video-on-demand platforms like Vudu, Prime Video, and Apple TV. The film, which shattered box office records for Sony when it was released in December, was Marvel’s first big foray into the multiverse, after flirting with it in Avengers: Endgame and Marvel TV projects like Loki and What If…?. In the film, Peter Parker — desperate and on the run after his identity was leaked to the press — turns to Doctor Strange in the hopes of somehow undoing the revelation. With no Time Stone to help, Strange tries a spell that goes catastrophically wrong, breaking open the multiverse and bringing new threats to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It paid off in a big way, giving audiences a chance to see several characters from Spider-Movies past, including Alfred Molina’s acclaimed take on Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. It was originally set to be released next week, but was moved forward to today after a high-quality bootleg was leaked online.

An exclusive clip is available with purchase on Movies Anywhere, and that one carries over to some other VOD platforms as well (this writer pre-ordered on Vudu and got the same featurette there).

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters and on VOD now.

