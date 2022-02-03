Spider-Man: No Way Home Proves Avengers: Endgame Missed by Not Including Defenders in Portals Scene

The most popular movie of the pandemic era box office tied three separate franchises together within the span of a single feature-length

film. Spider-Man: No Way Home not only included Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, a character that typically resides in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it packed in Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man world and Andrew Garfield’s beloved character from Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The movie’s a beautiful amalgamation of things ever wanted from a live-action Spider-Verse flick and frankly, it proves just how much Avengers: Endgame missed out on not including Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the rest of the Defenders.

Listen, I know most of you didn’t watch the Marvel shows on Netflix—but even a show like Daredevil, which was canceled well over three years ago by now, is now receiving a breath of fresh life after Cox appeared in No Way Home. Perhaps the Defenders weren’t included so as not to send traffic to Netflix, a director competitor to a company that was then hard at work piecing together its own streaming platform.

Even then, the entire DefendersVerse was more timely than either of the other Spider-Man franchises included in No Way Home, and both of those appearances received major pops from audiences around the world, even after their inclusion having been leaked some eight months or so prior.

Just imagine it. The portals open, the usual fanfare happens, and Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage pop through a portal. Goosebumps. Chills. At least for the handful of people in the audience at the time that at least watched those shows.

Avengers: Endgame missed out on not including the Defenders, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is a clear indication of that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its run in theaters while every DefendersVerse show can be seen on Netflix.

What other characters from the Marvel Netflix shows would you like to see return at one point or another? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!