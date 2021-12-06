Spider-Man: No Way Home Release in China Still Unclear

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release here in the United States in just one weeks’ time. While Sony should be thrilled with the box office receipts from the biggest theater market in the world, the studio may be losing out on a substantial revenue stream elsewhere. Insiders (via THR) are suggesting Chinese officials have yet to confirm if the film will get a release in the Middle Kingdom by the end of the year.

Reports last month suggested the film would be the first from Marvel Studios this year to receive a release in the country after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals were both blacklisted after controversies involving their filmmakers and Chinese criticisms.

No Way Home is co-financed by Sony Pictures and Disney, but Sony happens to control all distribution for the blockbuster franchise. The film has already broken pre-sale records, including being the best-selling film in the United States since Avengers: Endgame.

“Disney has a fantastic record in China. We are a major player there. We have a very long-term view on relationships. We are not really focused on individual events,” Disney’s Asia-Pacific president Luke Kang told Variety in October after Marvel’s latest missed out on Chinese theaters. “Over the last ten years in China, not everything was successful. But in aggregate, no one cannot argue with our overall success as a company in China. Going forward, we are very optimistic. Short-term challenges will eventually iron themselves out.”

Kang added, “Marvel is very popular in China. We are excited to bring the Chinese consumers whatever new content we have, Marvel, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars or whatnot. It is hard to predict the moves of a government. Our job is to be where the consumers are at, understand the consumer, [understand] where our brands and franchises resonate. Within the constraints and confines that we are given, we are able to maximize our reach and potential.”

