Spider-Man: No Way Home Reported Runtime Over 2 Hours Long

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to pore over the record-setting teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, one cinema chain may have unveiled the film's official runtime. According to the listing for No Way Home on the official website for Cineworld — the second largest exhibitor in the world — the film will be over two hours long. In fact, Cineworld says Spider-Man: No Way Home will have a running time of 150 minutes, meaning the feature will be exactly two-and-a-half hours long.

At 150 minutes, No Way Home would be the longest Spider-Man movie in the MCU. Spider-Man: Homecoming kicked things off with a two-hour, 13-minute runtime while Spider-Man: Far From Home was even shorter yet at two hours and nine minutes. No Way Home would be a full 17 minutes than the next longest Spidey movie set in the MCU.

Sony has barely scratched the surface on the marketing for No Way Home, and it's already making a big dent across pop culture. 24 hours after the teaser first debuted, analysts named it has the most-watched trailer ever released.

"This is incredible. I honestly can't believe it. This movie so crazy and I can't wait to share it with you," No Way Home star Tom Holland shared after the trailer was released.

"The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that's just the tip of the iceberg," Holland said in a video addressing his 46.5 million followers on Instagram. "You have no idea what is to come. I'm so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting."

The movie's latest synopsis can be found below.

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.