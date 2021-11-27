Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Final Runtime Reportedly Revealed

A new report suggests that Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the third-longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. A report from @bigscreenleaks on Twitter claims that Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s final runtime is 2 hours and 28 minutes. If this report is accurate, then that means the only longer MCU movies are Avengers: Endgame (3 hours and 2 minutes), Eternals (2 hours and 37 minutes), and Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours and 29 minutes). The length being comparable to an Avengers movie makes sense given that Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s director, Jon Watts, has referred to the third MCU Spider-Man movie as “Spider-Man: Endgame.”

That comparison only seemed to reaffirm suspicions that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are suiting back up as their respective versions of the Peter Park in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans already know that several past Spider-Man movie villains are returning, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just got word that #SpiderManNoWayHome's final runtime will be 02:28:01. pic.twitter.com/y22wA1V3Z2 — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 27, 2021

“When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off’,” Tom Holland told Empire Magazine. “‘But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige added, “I remember having discussions with Amy Pascal years ago. ‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

“It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” Holland said previously of working with Molina while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter Parker approaching Doctor Strange to help with his secret identity, now public knowledge thanks to Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson. However, Peter’s doubts during Strange’s spell could threaten the fabric of the multiverse.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.