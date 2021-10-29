Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Announces He’ll Be Hosting Charity Live Stream Event

Tom Holland is best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will soon be seen as Nathan Drake in Uncharted, but the actor is also heavily involved with The Brothers Trust. The Brothers Trust was set up by Holland’s family with the goal of “shining a light on charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy and competitive not-for-profit sector.” Holland often takes part in online events for various charities, and just announced he’ll be hosting a live stream next month.

“I’m thrilled to announce that along with @thebrotherstrust I’ll be hosting the #VentureIntoCures digital stream on November 18 for @ebresearch! The event will raise awareness and funds to find treatments and a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare and life-threatening genetic skin disorder that affects children from birth. This is a cause close to my heart, and I’m honoured to know families who battle this devastating disorder. They are true superheroes. Through the work of EB Research Partnership, a cure for EB is within reach, and you can help us get there. RSVP to watch the show on 11/18 at 8pm ET and make a donation to critical research at the link in my bio,” Holland wrote. The actor’s Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, Zendaya, commented on the post with a heart emoji. You can watch Holland’s video message below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Holland’s future with Marvel, the actor recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) and revealed he’s unsure about his MCU future.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland shared. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to release in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, the MCU’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals hitting theaters on November 5th and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ on November 24th.