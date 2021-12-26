Spider-Man No Way Home Stars Share Holiday Greeting on Christmas

The holidays are here again, and the greatest gifts this month came from Marvel Studios. Not only was Hawkeye a delightful Christmas-themed series, but Spider-Man: No Way Home dominated the December box office. In fact, it ended up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office ever after Avengers: Endgame and already managed to cross $1 billion. In honor of the season, Marvel took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a video of Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) sending season’s greetings.

“Happy Holidays from our Spidey family to yours! 🎄❤️ #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters now,” Marvel captioned the video. You can watch the Spider-Man stars in the post below:

Thanks to the movie’s press tour, we’ve gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Holland and Zendaya. The two stars were spotted kissing back in July, which means fans have been paying close attention to them as they promote the film. Folks were especially delighted when Holland put an interview on hold so he could watch Zendaya walk the red carpet. In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Zendaya expressed her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the Spidey suit.

“It’s one piece and there’s a helmet that goes underneath it,” Zendaya explained. “I always have this fear that if he’s like working really hard or something’s happening that if he had to throw up per se. How? How is he going to get it out?” She added, “This is a genuine concern. So honestly, sometimes when I look at it him, I get a little scared it just stresses me out.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. There are also many appearances from former Spider-Man stars, including Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), Jamie Foxx (Electro), and Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin).

