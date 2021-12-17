New Spider-Man: No Way Home Teaser Released by Sony Pictures Brazil

✖

Something funky is going on in Spider-Man land. Monday morning, the Twitter account for Sony Pictures Argentina unveiled a new logo stinger for Spider-Man: No Way Home, before it was quickly taken offline. Hours after that was removed, a separate account for Sony Pictures Brazil uploaded a similar teaser in Portuguese. As of this writing, that stinger remains active on the @SonyPicturesBr account.

"Spider-Man himself has arrived bringing treats," a rough translation of the Brazilian account reads. "Homem Aranha: Sem Volta Para Casa: December only in theaters."

The stinger also includes a glitching effect at the end, which fans quickly compared to something seen in the marketing for Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This time around, the glitching effect looks slightly different than what appeared on the Argentinian, though that can be attributed to the different type involved in the stinger.

Either way, Spidey fans across the world are hoping the effect can signal the arrival of a live-action Spider-Verse.

“There actually is a plan,” Sony president Sanford Panitch previously told Variety of the plans to connected the Sony and Marvel Studios Marvel franchises.. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he added. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Moral lá em cima! O próprio 🕷️ chegou trazendo mimos! Título versão brasileira? Temos! #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa - Dezembro somente nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/gKyYz9Spcl — Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) June 14, 2021

Outside of stills released earlier this year, little has been officially unveiled about No Way Home. It's expected a trailer for the project will drop sometime in the coming weeks, should the studio be keeping with traditional marketing cycles for the December blockbuster.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

